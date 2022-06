SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Are you ready to check out Savannah’s social scene? Our friend, Bunny Ware, is ready to take us there! This week Bunny caught up with Connect Savannah at their Best of Connect Savannah event, the Love and Soul Festival 2022 held at the Pooler Tanger Outlets, and Step One Automotive Group’s fun-filled Step Fest!

To check out more of Bunny’s adventures, tune into “Where’s Bunny Ware” every Monday right here on The Bridge!