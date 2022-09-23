SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah has a vast social scene and there are amazing events to attend around every corner! We’re here to share some of the events from this past week with our friend Bunny Ware.

From the Tanger Outlets Wellness Day, to the Ribbon Cutting of Savannah Square Pops, and Step One Automotive’s Local Hero Award at the 33rd Grab N Go for First Responders event, there’s an endless amount of fun around Savannah!

To see where Bunny Ware takes us next, be sure to tune into The Bridge next Friday.

Sponsored by the Step One Automotive Group.