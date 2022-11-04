SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s social scene is vast and full of fantastic events for everyone to enjoy. Our Bunny Ware is here to give us an inside look into some of these events from this past week, let’s take a look!

Starting with the premiere of local actor and director, William Mark McCullough‘s newest film, A Savannah Haunting, we next make our way over to Forsyth Park to see all of your scary and fun costumes for the 2022 Halloween Costume Crawl, and we can’t forget visiting our friends over at the Step One Automotive Group for their spooky Trunk or Treat event.

To check out where Bunny Ware goes next, be sure to tune into The Bridge, weekdays at 11:30 a.m.