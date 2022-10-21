SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s that time of the week folks! Time to check out what fun adventures our Bunny Ware has been on recently.

From the HUGS Masquerade Ball & Boo Bash, to the P.A.C.K Savannah Student Campaign, and we can’t forget the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill, Georgia! There are endless opportunities to attend amazing events in Savannah and the surrounding areas, and we love having Bunny to give us an inside sneak peak to them.

To see where Bunny Ware goes next, be sure to tune into The Bridge weekdays at 11:30 a.m.