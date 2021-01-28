What’s next for Greg Parker? The Founder & CEO of Parker’s shares plans and personal stories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Business leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and father are just some of the many ways to describe Greg Parker, the Founder and CEO of Parker’s Convenience Stores .

But, how did this native of a small town in Georgia become one of the top business leaders in the country? And, what does he have planned for what he describes as the 4th quarter of his life?

To find out, join us as we sit down with Greg Parker in his Savannah home for our special one-on-one interview with this local icon.

Our next interview gets a little more personal, as we discuss Greg Parker’s family, daily routine, and how his life began in Collins, Ga.

