What’s Happening this Weekend!

Even though the city of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day events are postponed, there are still other events taking place. But, let it be said….with the quickly changing status of the coronavirus protections, it would be a good idea to double check everything before you head out the door.

As of March 12th, the St. Patrick’s Day events were still scheduled for March 13 & 14th on Tybee Island , Hilton Head on Sunday, and at the Fia Rua Irish Irish Pub in Richmond Hill from Friday to Tuesday. At the pub, there will be a Change Your Luck party on Friday the 13th, and on Tuesday there will be live music, and drink specials.

As for the events on Hilton Head Island, the All You Can Eat Oyster Roast that benefits the Gullah museum is still scheduled for Saturday, March 14th from 11-4. Again, the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Hilton Head is still ago for Sunday at 3pm. Here’s more information from our WSAV news team.

In Beaufort this weekend, there is the Historic Beaufort Foundation Spring Architect’s Tour. It’s set for Saturday, March 14th and showcases the creative and distinctive imprint of some of Beaufort’s most accomplished architects.

If Civil War history is more your thing, then there’s the 5th Annual Civil War Era Living History Encampment on Saturday starting from 9 until 5.