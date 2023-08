SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “I grew up learning how to cook at my mother’s knee,” says local Gullah Geechee Chef Gina Willis who is getting more and more attention on the national scene. She even has her own product line, catering service and offers very popular pop-up dinners.

We were so excited that she joined us on our show recently to discuss her passion for cooking and how this has turned into a growing business.

We hope you enjoy getting to know Gina of What’s Gina Cooking better!