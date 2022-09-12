SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The month of September is Library Card Sign-up Month! The Live Oak Public Library System has sixteen locations and an endless number of benefits that come with signing up for a free library card. Interim Library Executive Director of Live Oak Libraries, Lola Shelton-Council, explains that the libraries offer much more than just books. Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks, Launch Pads, total digital access through digital library cards, and much more! Lola states that “No matter what you want to do, you can find it at the library” everyone can take advantage of the plethora of resources the library system has to offer.

You can visit one of the sixteen Live Oak Public Library locations or visit their website to sign up for your free library card.