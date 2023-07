SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s no secret that Savannah is known for its amazing hospitality. It’s called The Hostess city for a reason. Now, it can also say it’s home to the #1 Hotel in the U.S. , The Perry Lane Hotel. This recognition comes from actual hotel customers who participated in the 2023 Best of the Best on Trip Advisor survey.

So, what makes this hotel so special? We just had to go see for ourselves! We hope you enjoy our interview with the General Manager Matthew Douzuk.