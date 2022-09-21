SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Who doesn’t love a good cocktail? We met with Carre Rodriguez, bartender at Rocks on the Roof atop the Bohemian Hotel Savannah, where she shared with us a fantastic recipe for a little piece of paradise.

The Paradise cocktail is a spritzer made with pomegranate liqueur, white wine, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a beautiful raspberry and strawberry garnish. Take our word for it, this is not a cocktail you want to miss out on!

This recipe is so easy and fun to make at home with your friends or you can visit Carre at Rocks on the Roof to have a fun night out on the riverfront and try this amazing cocktail for yourself.