SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is a new coffee shop in Savannah and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. VEL, short for velocity, is a new utopian work café designed with a robot to deliver your drink to you and personalized pod workspaces.

CEO and Co-Founder of VEL, Mo Hamzian, says that “the population is moving towards remote, freelance, and they want flexibility.” Coffee shops have quickly turned into America’s remote workspace and Mo wanted to create a space where work can be done efficiently while people enjoy delicious drinks and pastries at the same time. Mo explains VEL as the “Go-Pro version of a coffee shop, an extreme coffee shop” which includes Iris, a robot who brings your order directly to you.

You can visit VEL – Premium Work Café at 1508 Bull Street or check out their website at myvel.com.