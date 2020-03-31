Watch “free” historical documentaries

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – While you are spending more time at home, here’s a free way to keep your minds sharp. Author and Historian, Michael J. Jordan is offering his historical documentaries on his YouTube channel starting April 1st, 2020 at around 7pm. He plans to premiere a different film each night.

The first film in the lineup will be “Ships for Victory,” his 2008 documentary on the Liberty Ship freighters that were produced in two Georgia shipyards during WWII. The yards employed thousands of workers and produced close to 200 ships, changing small southern cities as they changed the world.

This film was broadcast statewide on Georgia Public Television, and includes interviews with former shipyard workers, as well as rare archival footage of a ship being launched in Savannah.

Here’s the link: https://youtu.be/74C130iuUg0