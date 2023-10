SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Educate. Advocate. Celebrate.

The 2023 Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk is October 7th, 2023 in Forsyth Park. Candy Bogardus says there will be “family friendly fun” for all to enjoy. The one mile walk around Forsyth Park will benefit the LDSS and creates a fun atmosphere to honor and celebrate individuals with Down Syndrome.

You can register for the Buddy Walk at the event on Saturday, October 7th.