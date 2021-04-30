Vidalia onions take center stage at Cotton and Rye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To celebrate the beginning of Vidalia® onion season, Chef Zach Shultz of The Cotton and Rye was one of six Georgia chefs selected by the Vidalia Onion Committee for a special Vidalia Restaurant Week which was at the end of April 2021.

Vidalia® onion season runs from spring through summer. Vidalia® onions, hand-cultivated by 60 registered growers in 20 southeastern Georgia counties, are prized for their unique flavor, which comes from a perfect combination of soil and climate. Vidalia® is the brand picked by top chefs for these characteristics.

As an example of this, five other chefs in Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, and Winder are also participating in Vidalia Onion Restaurant Week. For more information on Vidalia® onions, click here.

Cotton and Rye executive chef Caleb Ayers shows us how to make a delicious vinaigrette using Vidalia onions:

If you’d like to make Chef Caleb’s vinaigrette, here is the recipe:

Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

Ingredients: (yields 1 pint)

½ cup caramelized Vidalia onions

3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 pinch kosher salt

In a blender, combine caramelized Vidalia onions, Dijon mustard, and apple cider vinegar. Blend until smooth and slowly add vegetable oil to create an emulsion. Season with kosher salt.

Chef Caleb tells us why Vidalia onions are the perfect choice to cook with:

For more information on Cotton and Rye, click here.