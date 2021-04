SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the 147th Kentucky Derby returns to the first Saturday in May this year, Churchill Downs Executive Chef David Danielson and his team plan to use 1,000 lbs. of Vidalia onions included in several dishes on the official menu for guests during both the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby events.

Chef Danielson made Pan Seared Chicken with Vidalia Onion and Mushroom Sauce for The Bridge:

He also told us why he loves to cook with Vidalia onions: