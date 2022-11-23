SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – VEL Premium Work Café is the first of its kind and they have a one of a kind barista, meet Iris!

Iris is a robot created by Bear Robotics to help simplify and expedite food and drink service. “She brings drinks in the most clever and delightful way” says VEL CEO and Co-founder Moe Hamzian. Iris maneuvers her way throughout the café to deliver your food and coffee using the latest technology crafted specifically with working in todays flexible society in mind.

If you’d like to visit VEL and Iris for yourself, you can head over to 1508 Bull Street right here in Savannah.