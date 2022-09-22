SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCAD Alumni and photographer, Robin Maaya, and Union Mission’s Parker’s House A Home for Women united to share “the journey that these individuals have been on and it brings hope to those that we serve” Parker’s House President CEO Michael Traynor says. The Parker’s House opened as Union Mission’s latest project aimed to address emergency housing needs for the homeless population here in Savannah and Chatham County. This is currently the only shelter dedicated to helping homeless women along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina.

Photographer Robin Maaya, says that “walking into the space and seeing the work is very special” she is an advocate for mental health and it is a strong theme in all of her work. Creating special connections and intimate moments with the subjects of her photographs is extremely important to Robin for the purpose of telling their stories.

You can help support Union Mission and the Parker’s House by visiting their website.