Turn your garden flowers into beautiful arrangements with John Davis

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah area is beautiful place to be, especially now with all the flowers blooming. So, why not bring some of that beauty into your own home? John Davis, of John Davis Florist was kind enough to let us tag along while he searched through his own garden for the perfect flowers for not only a dining room centerpiece but also a gorgeous fireplace arrangement.

We hope you have as much fun watching these segments as we did filming this with John Davis. There’s even a special appearance by Rocky, the shop dog!