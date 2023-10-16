SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Who let the dogs out in downtown Savannah?

The 18th annual Wag-O-Ween event is happening October 21st through 22nd spanning from The Starland District to the heart of the Downtown Historic District.

Wag-O-Ween is Renegade Paws Rescue’s largest fundraising event of the year and the money raised through the event benefits local animal rescues, community spay and neuter programs, and supports community educational programs. There are a plethora of furry-friend friendly events outside of trick-or-treating with your pet like Weiner dog races, a costume contest, and shopping with local businesses.

You can purchase your tickets ahead of time on the Wag-O-Ween website.