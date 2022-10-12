SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kate Brown has had a strong passion for surfing from an early age and continues to grow her love for the waves with her company Aloha K Designs. On a family trip to Hawaii Kate learned how to surf and there, her lifelong passion developed. “I luckily grew up on the Jersey Shore, so there’s really good waves there” Brown says and when she moved to Savannah and embraced the local surf culture, she continued to grow and spread her passion to other avenues.

Her idea to kickstart her business Aloha K Designs sparked when seeing Hawaiian artists painting surf boards. She started designing prints and painting them on to reclaimed boards as a full-time business. Seeing how her customers decorate their homes with her boards is what excites her most, “It’s such a delightful piece of art and to see how people incorporate the boards in their home décor” Kate says.

To find out more about Aloha K Designs, you can follow her on social media or visit her website.