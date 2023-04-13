SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Theresa Caputo, who is known to many as the Long Island Medium from her show on TLC is coming to Savannah. On April 23rd, she is bringing her “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” event to the Johnny Mercer Theatre at 3:00 pm.

Full disclosure here, I’ve been watching her show for years! So, I just could not resist the opportunity to talk to her. We hope you enjoy our interview with this famous self-proclaimed medium who claims she can speak to the souls of the departed helping those of us left behind with our healing process.