SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening in 1967, the Hilton Head Airport is a hub for travelers in and those coming to visit Southeastern coast as well for private aviators. The Airport Director of Beaufort County, Jon Rembold, says that the Hilton Head Airport strives to be “a very accessible hometown airport” and want those in the community to get to know the ins and outs of the airport they travel through, that being when they take a flight out of Hilton Head airport or come by for a tour of the facility.

And not only does the Hilton Head Airport have a commercial side, it is home to a plethora of private aviators, air mechanics, and even a flight school. Check out our multi part series on the Hilton Head Airport below where we speak to many minds that help keep this massive operation alive and enjoyable for all travelers and flyers.