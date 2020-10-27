The SCAD Savannah Film Festival — Monday recap

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2020 SCAD Savannah Film Festival continued for its third day Monday.

One of the biggest highlights: actor Billy Crystal was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award following the screening of his newest film “Standing Up, Falling Down.” Crystal also took part in a Q&A session with Andra Reeve-Rabb, Dean of the SCAD School of Entertainment Arts and Director of The Casting Office. He talked about his career with Reeve-Rabb and her students.

Actor Billy Crystal discusses his career with SCAD students.

Crystal shared his gratitude for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award with humility: “The fact that all of you at SCAD have honored me by saying you like what I’ve done all these years and I’m very grateful. I’m very humbled by it and I’m very excited because even though at this point in my career I really think the best is still yet to some, so I thank you very much.”

Earlier in the day, women producers shared stories during the Wonder Women: Producers panel. They talked about their careers and discussed the importance of diverse perspectives and voices in storytelling, both in front of and behind the camera.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival spotlights the cinematic achievements and contributions of women in film and television.

Coco Francini, partner, Dirty Films Production Company – “I was going over my slate of projects and realized that over 1/2 of them have female filmmakers. It’s not a directive but just being that two of three partners are women, you end up gravitating towards those stories. I really think that’s the power of inclusion.”

Glen Keane, recipient of the SCAD Lifetime Achievement in Animation Award

Also on Monday, SCAD presented Glen Keane with the Lifetime Achievement in Animation Award. A 38-year veteran of Walt Disney Feature Animation, Keane created many beloved Disney characters such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Rapunzel. He is currently directing Over the Moon, an animated feature, a co-production with Pearl Studio and Netflix, due to be released on Netflix later this year.

Keane discussed how he strives for greatness in every project: “As artists we are all naturally feeling like there’s always something better, there’s a better way we can communicate what is inside our hearts, that we are always striving to achieve more. I think there’s a natural humility that comes with the arts.”

The 23rd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues through Saturday, October 31. It is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S. Both professional and student filmmakers are recognized. Click here to see the full festival schedule and here to buy event tickets.