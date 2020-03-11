The More You Know temporarily becomes The More You See Her

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — NBC’s iconic public service campaign, “The More You Know,” will be called “The More You See Her” for the next year.

The campaign has partnered with the Association of National Advertisers — who created their own “SeeHer” campaign — to show more accurate examples of women and girls in advertising, marketing, media and entertainment.

“The More You See Her” public service announcements are fronted by many of the women and men of NBC’s broadcast entities, like The Today Show, Telemundo and Bravo.

Savannah Guthrie talks about helping women be successful in careers:

Hoda Kotb talks about spreading positivity:

Al Roker talks about having those awkward dad talks…and why that’s so important:

