SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the New Year in full swing people start working towards achieving their resolutions, like deep cleaning their houses. If you’re ready for that new year refresh within your home, how about starting with a deep cleaning of your air ducts?

Owner of Air Duct Southeast, Chris Donelson, spoke about the importance of cleaning out your air ducts and dryer vents. Not only could this be a fire hazard, it helps with the quality of air in your home along with helping those who suffer with allergies. Chris states that we use “our air conditioning system as the air filtration system for our house” so it is best to have your air ducts cleaned every 3-5 years to ensure you have the best quality air cycling throughout your home.

