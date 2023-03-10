SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready to take better care of your health? The Health and Wellness Spring Fling hosted by the Georgia Skin and Cancer Clinic is coming to Pooler on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

You can enjoy free health screenings from a variety of practices, fun games, raffles, bounce houses, and food trucks. Along with the Georgia Skin and Cancer Clinic, you can visit practices like the Savannah Age Management Medicine, Innovative Vein Center, and more to learn about how to better take care of your health and wellness.

For more information you can visit GeorgiaSkinandCancer.com