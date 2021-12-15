The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates their first annual Festival in the Park

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated their first annual Christmas Festival recently. Over thirty vendors and multiple food trucks were on hand to delight a very large crowd. And, the Big Guy himself showed up! Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to the crowd from a very large fire truck. They even stopped to meet the children at the festival and hear their Christmas wish lists.
The event had several sponsors including Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, and The Trisha Cook Team. Pam Southard, Executive Director of the Greater Pooler Area Chamber, hopes to make this an annual event.