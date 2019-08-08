The Good Place Heads Into Its Final Season

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – The Good Place — one of NBC’s highest-rated comedies — is gearing up for its final season. This has a lot of fans saying, “Holy shirtballs!” And true fans of the show will know that fake-swearing is a very real — and very funny! — part of The Good Place.

Watch any episode and you’ll hear silly jokes featuring rude bodily noises. But you’ll also get a thoughtful, philosophical show. That combinationa appeals to fans of all ages. Families watch it together. The show is so beloved, devoted fans even came out to celebrate the cast at Comic Con this year.

While this may be its last season on NBC, The Good Place will live online for years to come. Look for the final season in September on WSAV.