SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Actress Jessica Chastain stars in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Jessica Chastain explains why she wanted to take on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker.

In the film, Jessica Chastain actually sings the songs. She talks about what it was like for her to channel Tammy Faye’s way of singing.

In addition to Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” features an all-star cast…with Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Here is a clip from “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”:

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is rated PG-13.