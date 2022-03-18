SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah based author Leigh Ebberwein had never thought of herself as a writer until she was inspired by her Irish heritage and the true essence of Savannah to write her novel The Blessing of the Celtic Curse. The book follows a young woman in search of finding her roots within her Irish heritage. Reconnecting family ties in Ireland and returning to Savannah to embrace her beautiful Irish background!

You can learn more about Leigh Ebberwein and purchase her book on her website, https://www.leighebberwein.com/