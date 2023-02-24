SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When you think of foods high in antioxidants, your mind goes directly towards foods like pecans, strawberries, and blueberries. But, a recent study conducted by Cornell University revels that pistachio’s have greater levels of antioxidants than previously understood. Rui Hai Liu, MD, PhD with Cornell University states that “pistachio’s are one of the most common nuts” that are consumed by Americans, revealing these once hidden natural compounds within pistachios.

For more information on this antioxidant powerhouse or the Cornell University research study, visit americanpistachios.org