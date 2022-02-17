The Alida – Luxury hotel with a super cool vibe

Looking to get away for the weekend? The Alida Hotel is the place to be. This award winning, 173 room tribute hotel is steps away from River Street. But once you step inside, you may not want to leave. With both an interior bar and amazing rooftop bar, called The Lost Square, you’ll have plenty of entertainment. And don’t miss out on the fabulous food at the hotel’s restaurant – The Rhett.

The Alida is a tribute hotel because it’s after Savannah’s own Alida Harper-Fowlkes. It also boasts the largest penthouse suite in town.

For more information, or to make reservations, visit www.thealidahotel.com.