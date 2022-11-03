SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2022 SCAD Savannah Film Festival is one for the history books. More than 63,000 people attended this years festivities from feature-length and short-form film screenings, workshops, panels, and red carpet events featuring award-winning industry professionals along with upcoming and alumni Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) students.

This years festival brought many film industry stars to Savannah including Ron Howard, Eddie Redmayne, Miles Teller, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Condon, J.D. Dillard, Colson Baker, among others. Being honored with SCAD filmmaking awards and some stars being welcomed back as honored guests, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival was nothing short of a fantastic eight day event.

We caught up with some of the stars on the red carpet to talk about their projects that were screened at this years festival along with their love for Savannah, weather that be their love for creating films in our area or exploring the local scenery.

Take a look at our red carpet highlights below and stay tuned to The Bridge for more fun highlights of this years SCAD Savannah Film Festival!