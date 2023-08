SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Drive down Eisenhower near Sallie Mood and may notice the sign for the Savannah Botanical Gardens on the side of the road. But have you ever stopped to visit the gardens? There are 10 acres of beautiful flowers, vegetables, a pond, a fountain and an area just for children. It’s also a wonderful venue for weddings and other special events.

For a special tour, come with us to meet one of the passionate volunteers Pat Ryan.