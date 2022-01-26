Take a tour of the Andrew Low House Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s most visited historic homes is the Andrew Low House Museum. Many tourists come to visit it for its connection to the founder of the Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Low. But, as we learned there’s so much more to this 19th century home. Its architectural design and the story of Andrew Low are pretty amazing as well. Like many of our historic homes, there are a few ghost stories too.

Come with us inside the Andrew Low House Museum to see for yourself why it’s one of Savannah’s historic treasures. Special thanks to the Executive Director, Rebecca Eddins, the Education & Programs Manager, Chris Sergi, and the Marketing & Sales Manager, Ginger Varner. We hope you enjoy your visit.