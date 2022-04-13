SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here at The Bridge we love giving back to those who help build our community! That’s why we partnered with our amazing friends at T-Mobile to shower the fantastic teachers at Shuman Elementary School with love to say thank you for all their hard work!

We had such a fun-filled morning with the Shuman Scholars with fun swag from T-Mobile and amazing cuisine from Latin Chicks!

SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett said that the students at Shuman “feed off of the energy from their leaders and administrative staff” and that “it’s easy to go to Shuman and feel that love, that energy, and commitment” from the fantastic teachers.

Keep tuning into The Bridge to see what other surprises we have for the teachers in our area!