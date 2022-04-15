SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The home of the raiders! We loved surprising the fantastic teachers and administrators of Mercer Middle School here in Savannah. WSAV The Bridge and our friends at T-Mobile partnered to show our appreciation for the teachers of our area. With some fun swag from T-Mobile and fantastic Latin cuisine from Latin Chicks, the teachers had an amazing afternoon!

SCCPSS Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett, says the teachers of raider nation “all demonstrate strong values and strong academic achievement”. Mercer Middle School even got a visit from Mayor Van Johnson to show his great appreciation for the teachers of Savannah.

