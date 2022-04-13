SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – T-Mobile and WSAV partnered to show our love and appreciation for the teachers of Juliette Gordon Low Elementary School! T-Mobile along with Kis Café to give some special treats to the teachers and administrators of Low Elementary.

Assistant Principal Katherine Argrow-Cummings stated that it is so exciting to “have someone from our community to come in and show the love” for the amazing teachers of Savannah! Mayor Van Johnson payed a visit to say a personal thank you to the teachers as well!

