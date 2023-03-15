SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you concerned about the mental health and wellness of our young people? There is an important community forum taking place in Bluffton, SC to discuss the mental health needs of our youth. The Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth created the “Our Community, Our Youth, Our Future” forum to educate and provide support for those in need of help.

Dr. Loretta Novince, a Consultant with the Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth, explains that there is an influx of “children and adolescence that are at risk of mental health issues including substance use and abuse” among other mental health concerns.

The forum will be taking place at the Bluffton High School Auditorium on March 27th, 2023.