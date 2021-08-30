Summer Pantry & Entertaining

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head has some amazing products for your summer entertaining.

Wisconsin Cheese

Wisconsin, The State of Cheese has the highest quality and most awarded cheese’s in the WORLD! Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, Wisconsin is a World of Cheese in Just One State and the ONLY state that requires a license to make cheese! Visit Wisconsin Cheese for recipe inspirations, expert pairings and more!

Success Garden & Grains Blends

Success Garden & Grains blends combines high quality rice and grains with deliciously simple ingredients to provide a great start to endless meal possibilities.

StatHero: Fantasy Sports

Combining the best of fantasy sports and sports gaming, StatHero offers a one-of-a-kind game play wherein they post daily house lineups for you to put your fantasy skill up against for cash. Daily Fantasy Sites have prayed on sports fans for too long, offering long odds and little payouts. It’s time to bet on yourself and play Daily Fantasy Sports the way it was meant to be, one-on-one. Available anywhere daily fantasy sports can be played at www.stathero.com.