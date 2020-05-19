Stroke survivor shares story

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – May is Stroke Awareness month, and Mark Thomas of Savannah wants to share his story. “I wish I had a nickel for every time I’ve been called a miracle, ” says Mark.

A miracle because he was not only able to survive a massive stroke that left him in a coma for months, but because he’s also made remarkable progress through six months of therapy. Click below to watch his story to see the warning signs of a stroke and why it’s so critical to get help right away.

According to the American Heart Association every 40 seconds someone has a stroke. And, it’s the second most common cause of death.