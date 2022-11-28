SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 4M Metals and John Paul II Catholic School partner together to spread the Christmas cheer through our Holiday Hope campaign. John Paul II Catholic School students are coming together to collect toys to give to those in need this holiday season. “We have a little bit of a house competition going on that just generates more energy around this drive” states John McCarthy, president of John Paul II Catholic School. The students are eager and excited to give back to our community; and we can’t wait to see who wins the house competition for most toys donated!

To learn more about how you can donate to WSAV’s Holiday Hope campaign, you can visit our website at wsav.com/holiday-hope