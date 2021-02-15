Shark Tooth Hunter brings rare finds to the surface in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For Dodie and Bill Eberlein, hunting ancient shark teeth is more than a job, it’s a passion.

“I’m a Savannah native, and I always knew Savannah was historic. Now, I know it’s pre-historic,” says Dodie.

She and her husband have been diving in the local waterways for years in search of teeth from the megalodon shark which ruled the oceans millions of years ago.

Come with us as we catch up with this local husband and wife team after one of their most recent dives with MegaTeeth.

