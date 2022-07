SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Here on The Bridge, we love our pets! That’s why are going to the experts for advice on everything from keeping our pets safe in the heat to finding the right trainer. We hope you enjoy our ongoing series. If you have any questions or ideas for a Porkie’s Pals segment, let us know! We’d love to hear from you. Just send us an email to TheBridge@WSAV.com