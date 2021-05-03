SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Legacy at Savannah Quarters, an Atlas Senior Living community in Pooler, GA, is about to have the biggest birthday bash of the century. Ms. Stella “Pearl” Sapp is turning 100-years-old and her community wants to present her with a unique and thoughtful gift: 100 or more birthday cards.
The community would love to present Ms. Pearl with the cards in honor of her birthday on May 24th, which will also include a party and a car parade. We would love your help in getting the word out to reach our birthday card goal!
Cards can be mailed to:
Legacy at Savannah Quarters
101 Shephard Way
Pooler, GA 31322
ATTENTION: Kim Perna
Send cards to celebrate a milestone for Ms. Sapp
