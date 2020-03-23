SD Gunner Fund Helps Local Veterans and Children with Autism!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thanks to the dedication and passion of the Kinard family in Richmond Hill, veterans who are struggling with PTSD and children with autism are able to get therapy dogs like SD Gunner.

Their mission was inspired by Sgt. Hamilton Kinard’s own challenges with a traumatic brain injury and PTSD, as well as their oldest son’s special needs with his autism diagnosis.

For more information on how you can find support, check out the attached interview with Britnee and Sgt. Hamilton Kinard or go to their website SDGunner.org.