Scavenger Hunts help ease “stay-at-home” boredom

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – With the “stay-at-home” orders in place, getting outside and taking walks is permitted, and even encouraged to treat that cabin fever feeling, while observing the social distancing guidelines. And across the country, taking that family stroll is getting a little more exciting because of Teddy Bear sightings, which are also being reported in Bulloch County and Beaufort, SC.

Another great scavenger hunt idea, that’s growing in popularity involves the Let’s Roam App. In addition to taking you on a fun trip in your own town, the creators of the app have devised a scavenger hunt you can take in your own home.

