SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is known as the Forest City and has earned recognition as A Tree City USA for decades. It’s not hard to understand why as you drive around neighborhoods like Ardsley Park. But according to research by SCAD students in the school’s Design for Good program not all of Savannah can benefit from that beautiful tree canopy. They reported what they called a tree inequity which can lead to negative effects on the temperature, safety and overall well-being of the residents. So, the school decided to do something about that and planted 200 mature trees in areas like the canal district, the Sustainable Fellwood Community and the Brickyard neighborhood.