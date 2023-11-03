SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design Equestrian Studies and SCAD SERVE programs partnered with the Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center in Guyton to make impactful changes to help better serve the community.

SCAD students have created site plans and a new barn design not only to expand the facility, but to assist and create accessibility for children and adults with disabilities. “This allows us to have a really nice facility that we are able to do a lot more with,” says SCAD student and Faith Equestrian assistant barn manager, Alex Hurd.