SCAD Museum Of Art Hosts Outlander Costume Exhibit

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 01:19 PM EST

Savannah, GA - The award-winning SCAD Museum Of Art hosts its first costume exhibit featuring some of the designs from STARZ Outlander. SCAD FASH + Atlanta Exhibitions Executive Director Alexandra Sachs gives us a tour.

 

Alexandra Sachs describes the work that went into one of the costumes for the STARZ Outlander character Claire:

Alexandra Sachs describes the work that went into one of the costumes for the STARZ Outlander character Brianne:

Alexandra Sachs describes the work that went into one of the costumes for the STARZ Outlander Native American characters:

Video Center