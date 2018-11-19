SCAD Museum Of Art Hosts Outlander Costume Exhibit
Savannah, GA - The award-winning SCAD Museum Of Art hosts its first costume exhibit featuring some of the designs from STARZ Outlander. SCAD FASH + Atlanta Exhibitions Executive Director Alexandra Sachs gives us a tour.
Alexandra Sachs describes the work that went into one of the costumes for the STARZ Outlander character Claire:
Alexandra Sachs describes the work that went into one of the costumes for the STARZ Outlander character Brianne:
Alexandra Sachs describes the work that went into one of the costumes for the STARZ Outlander Native American characters:
